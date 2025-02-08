Patna: As the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections continues, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said Saturday that the election results reflect the people’s unwavering trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and serve as a befitting reply to the insult of Purvanchalis.

Vijay Sinha stated that the mandate in Delhi is a clear message from the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, who were allegedly mistreated during the COVID-19 lockdown under Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP government.

“The way the people of UP and Bihar were taken out of Delhi by bus during the Corona period, people have taken revenge for calling Purvanchal a disease. Arvind Kejriwal has been punished for fighting the society and spoiling social harmony,” Sinha remarked.

Sinha emphasised that the trust in PM Modi remains strong across India, including among Purvanchali voters residing in Delhi.

“This result is proof that the entire country stands with Narendra Modi. The people of Delhi, especially those from Purvanchal, have expressed their faith in PM Modi’s leadership,” Sinha said.

Other BJP ministers in the Bihar government have also credited the Delhi election results to PM Modi’s leadership and governance model. They claimed that the people of Purvanchal and Bihar had voted against Kejriwal’s alleged corruption.

Earlier in the day, the women leaders of the BJP Bihar unit celebrated the occasion at the party office in Patna. They poured colours on each other and distributed sweets. They also claimed that the same result will come during the assembly election in Bihar this year.

Meanwhile, Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi dismissed allegations from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress regarding discrepancies in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and voter lists, calling them mere excuses.

“Before the counting even started, AAP and Congress leaders began raising doubts about the EVMs and the voter list. These are just excuses. BJP is well ahead of AAP and will remain in the lead till the final results. BJP will form the government in Delhi,” Manjhi stated.

When asked about his absence from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Bihar MPs in New Delhi Friday, Manjhi clarified that he was occupied with reviewing questions in the Lok Sabha.

“Other NDA MPs met the Prime Minister, and there is no issue. The NDA remains intact, and we will win the next Bihar Assembly elections,” he reaffirmed.

Friday, thirty MPs of NDA including, BJP, JDU and LJPRV met with the Prime Minister and expressed their gratitude for the allocations of various projects in Bihar through the Union Budget 2025-26.

IANS