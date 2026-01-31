New Delhi: As the Bihar government sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of a NEET aspirant at a women’s hostel in Patna, aiming to ensure a transparent and impartial investigation, the BJP and JD(U) Saturday welcomed the decision.

This comes as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary took to his social media ‘X’ and said, “The Honourable Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, has requested the Government of India to order a CBI investigation into the murder of a NEET student in Patna (Case No. 14/26). Ensure a transparent and fair investigation of the incident.”

Speaking to IANS, Bihar Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal said, “A very thorough investigation was conducted, and during the course of the enquiry, efforts were made to uncover every detail related to the incident. However, some people are continuously spreading various kinds of rumours to defame the Bihar Police and the Bihar government. In view of the demand made yesterday by the victim’s mother, father, and family members for a CBI investigation, the Bihar government wants to reach the perpetrators and ensure they are punished.”

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said, “Now, multiple crucial pieces of evidence are emerging before the SIT. Video footage and all CDRs related to this unfortunate incident have been collected by the SIT. After completing a thorough investigation, the SIT will present its conclusions. The victim’s family should have no concern that any injustice will occur. The Bihar Police is working in the right direction for ensuring justice.”

Bihar Minister, Lakhendra Paswan, said, “Justice will be delivered in all circumstances. No matter how powerful a person is, no one is above the law. Legal proceedings are ongoing against everyone involved in this incident.”

The victim, a resident of Jehanabad district, was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and was staying at a women’s hostel in Patna’s Chitragupt Nagar area.

Earlier this month, the NEET aspirant was found unconscious in her hostel room under mysterious circumstances. She was rushed to a private hospital, where she remained in a coma for several days before succumbing to her injuries January 11.

The victim’s family has alleged that she was sexually assaulted and has accused the authorities of attempting to cover up the incident. They have consistently expressed dissatisfaction with the police investigation and demanded a high-level probe.

January 28, the victim’s father sought a judicial enquiry into the matter and threatened self-immolation if justice was not delivered.

Significant developments in the case were reported January 27, when the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) collected blood samples from 11 individuals as part of the investigation. Those sampled included the hostel owner, Manish Ranjan, five members of the deceased student’s family, and six other suspects.

The suspects include individuals seen in CCTV footage from the area, as well as those who were involved in taking the student to the hospital after she was found unconscious. DNA samples are being collected from all suspects to establish their possible involvement in the crime.

According to official sources, the victim was a minor, as confirmed by her age certificate. In view of this, investigators are preparing to invoke provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the case.