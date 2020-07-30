New Delhi: Bihar government Thursday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court. In the caveat it said that it be heard before any order is passed on the plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty. It should be stated here that Rhea Chakraborty had moved Wednesday the Supreme Court. In her plea she sought the transfer of an FIR lodged against her in Patna in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She said the FIR should be transferred to Mumbai.

The Bihar government moved the top court, hours after a similar caveat was moved by Rajput’s father KK Singh.

Caveat is a type of petition filed to pre-empt any ex-parte order by the court on the plea filed by opposite side.

The caveat was filed through Bihar government counsel Keshav Mohan. It seeks to be heard before any order is passed on the plea of Rhea, who has sought transfer of the FIR, lodged by Rajput’s father in Patna to Mumbai.

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai June 14. Since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

“Let nothing be done in the above matter without prior notice to the undersigned” Rajput’s father Krishna Kishore Singh said in his caveat filed through lawyer Nitin Saluja.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is the family lawyer of the late actor, had said Wednesday that Rhea’s plea in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR from Patna indicates that ‘somebody in Mumbai police was helping her’.