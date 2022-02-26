Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said his government will bear the travel expenses of people from the state, who are expected to land on the Indian soil Saturday upon rescue from war-ravaged Ukraine.

An announcement to the effect was made by Kumar late Friday night when he thanked the Centre for arranging special flights to bring back those stranded in the restive country.

The CM said he has learnt that one such flight each will be landing in Delhi and Mumbai and the state government will bear expenses of onward travel of those hailing from Bihar.

Tales of harried parents eagerly awaiting their wards’ return from Ukraine are pouring in from all parts of the state.

“My two children are studying medicine in separate towns of Ukraine. So far both are safe. But the situation is grim,” said Sumitra Kumari Yadav, a resident of Kesariya in East Champaran district.

Yadav, who is also a local Congress leader, said, “My son is a third-year student in Kharkiv. He has gone to live in bunkers, as advised by the local government.”

“But my daughter, who is in the fourth year, is staying at her hostel in Odessa. She has told me it was a joint decision by all Indian female students of her college, who were wary of going inside bunkers”, said Yadav.

She, however, added that “my son says his college has been bombed. My daughter suggests that being a woman it is doubly unsafe for her. I just hope they are brought back at the earliest”.

Similar is the plight of Ashok Kumar who resides and runs a jewellery business in Chakia area of East Champaran.

“My son Kunj Bihari is trapped in Lviv. I have learnt that he is returning. The journey is gruelling, but a big relief, nonetheless,” he said.

Kumar also stated that his son will be airlifted from Warsaw by a special aircraft sent by the Indian government.

“But the biggest challenge for him and other students will be the exit from Ukraine. The Polish border is several kilometres away and they have to cover the distance on foot. I just hope it all turns out fine”, he added.