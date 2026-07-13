Patna: Former JNU Students’ Union president and Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar surrendered before a local court in Begusarai Monday in connection with a case alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

After appearing before the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (First) Vivek Chandra Verma, Kumar filed a bail application through his counsel.

Following arguments from both the prosecution and the defence, and after completing the required legal formalities, the court granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000. His legal team stated that he had voluntarily appeared before the court and respected the judicial process.

The case dates back to the 2019 Lok Sabha election, when Kumar contested the Begusarai parliamentary constituency as a candidate of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

According to the prosecution, campaign material bearing his name and photograph was allegedly pasted on a wall near Karpoori Sthan in Rudauli village, under the Bachhwara Police Station area, April 26, 2019.

The administration alleged that displaying election posters in a public place without prior permission violated the Model Code of Conduct. The complaint was filed by Kamlesh Rai, then serving as the Block Cooperative Officer, who reported the alleged violation to Bachhwara Police Station. Based on the complaint, police registered Bachhwara Police Station Case No. 73/2019, and legal proceedings have continued since then.

Given the high-profile nature of the case, security was heightened around the court premises during Kumar’s appearance. Several supporters and residents also gathered at the court complex while the proceedings were underway.

With the court granting bail, the case will continue through the normal judicial process, with further hearings to be held as scheduled.

After the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Kumar joined the Congress party.