Patna: A man from Bihar filed a case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a local court, accusing him of causing a loss worth Rs 250 after he dropped a pail of milk.

The incident, which unfolded in Samastipur district, has left many scratching their heads. Mukesh Chaudhary, the complainant, claims that the shock of hearing Gandhi’s “fight against the Indian state” remark last week led him to lose his grip on a five-litre bucket of milk, worth Rs 50 per litre.

Chaudhary, a resident of Sonupur village, asserted, “I was so stunned by his words that my hand went numb, and the milk bucket slipped out of my grasp. Rahul Gandhi was threatening the very sovereignty of our nation!”

The aggrieved man even produced a copy of his petition filed in the Rosera sub-division civil court, where he sought a trial for Gandhi under several BNS sections, including one related to sedition.

It remains unclear whether the court has yet to admit the petition.

PNN & Agencies