Patna: Politics over the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput continues unabated, with Bihar Minister Maheshwar Hazari calling actress Rhea Chakraborty a contract killer and a venomous snake woman.

Expresssing his doubts on the suicide theory, the Minister said that it seemed to be a “case of murder, and not suicide”.

He alleged that Rhea is not only a ‘supari’ (contract) killer but was like Bollywood’s version of a ‘vishkanya’ who killed Sushant by trapping him in her love.

Hazari said that Rhea was sent to Sushant under a conspiracy. “I don’t know how many people will die in the pursuit of fulfilling their ambitions. Such contract killers should be acted upon as soon as possible,” the Minister said.

He alleged that no investigation had so far been conducted by the Mumbai Police into the death of Rajput, adding that the Bihar government was considering a high-level inquiry.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who hailed from Patna, had allegedly committed suicide June 14 at his flat in Mumbai. After this, Sushant’s father K.K. Singh lodged a case at the Rajiv Nagar police station July 25, accusing Rhea and others of cheating and extorting money from Sushant.