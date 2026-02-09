Madhepura: Over 70 children fell ill after allegedly consuming mid-day meal at a government school in Bihar’s Madhepura district, officials said Monday.

The incident took place at the Upgraded Middle School in Karu Tola, Madhepura Sadar block, Saturday, they added.

“An investigation has been initiated, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” District Education Officer (DEO) Sanjay Kumar said.

Shortly after consuming the meal, children started vomiting and complained of stomach pain and dizziness, an official said.

Locals claimed that a lizard had fallen into the food.

The children were rushed to the Madhepura Sadar Hospital.

According to doctors, most of the children were out of danger, but the condition of one girl is critical.