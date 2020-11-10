Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief and Grand Alliance Chief Minister candidate Tejashwi Yadav is leading from his Raghopur Assembly seat while his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is trailing from the Hasanpur Assembly seat.

According to the early poll trends, Tejashwi was leading from the Raghopur Assembly seat with 2,445 votes, while his rival Satish Kumar was trailing by over 500 votes with 1,990 votes.

Meanwhile, Tej Pratap, who shifted his Assembly seat from Mahua to Hasanpur, is trailing behind the ruling Janata Dal(United) candidate Raj Kumar Ray by over 1,500 votes.

According to the poll panel data, Ray was leading with 7,958 votes in the early trends while Tej Pratap was trailing with 6,416 votes. Rakesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav’s Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) candidate from Hasanpur, Arjun Prasad Yadav, has 1,131 votes and LJP’s Manish Kumar has got 745 votes.

Even veteran leader Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Bundela, who contested as the Congress candidate from Bihariganj is trailing by a margin of over 1,400 votes.

According to the poll panel, Subashini has so far got 2,791 votes while her opponent JD(U)’s Niranjan Kumar Mehta has got 4,062 votes as the counting was underway.

Even Lovely Anand, wife of jailed former MP Anand Mohan who contested as a RJD candidate, is trailing by over 10,000 votes from Saharsa Assembly constituency. Alok Ranjan of BJP was leading with 21,521 votes and Lovely Anand has so far got 9,695 votes in the early trends.

Bihar voted for the 243-member Assembly in three phases — October 28, November 3 and November 7.

The RJD had won 80 seats in the 2015 Assembly polls, while the JD(U) won 71 seats. The BJP had won 53 seats and the LJP managed two seats.

The Bihar election is being seen as a referendum on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose JD(U) is in alliance with the BJP-led NDA. Nitish Kumar has governed Bihar three times in a row since 2005.

