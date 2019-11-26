In a recently concluded survey, it was revealed that most employees take leave from their offices by pretending to be sick. Although many times their excuses work, sometimes they get caught.

Excuses can be outlandish and downright unbelievable at times but this Bihar woman’s reason to not come to office has left everyone stunned.

In India, government has made rules for leave for the convenience of its employees. But there are some people who abuse these advantages. A similar case has emerged from Bihar, where a government school teacher was apparently pregnant seven times in as many years.

That was not in fact the case as it was an excuse so she could get full payment of maternity leaves (getting paid during pregnancy). According to reports, the female teacher had been sitting at home for seven years, pretending to be pregnant.

School officials launched an inquiry into the matter after getting suspicious and the excuse was eventually revealed.

This woman kept dusting the eyes of the government for seven years. The administration has ordered strict action against the woman.