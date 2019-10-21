Bijepur: The percentage of voter turnout for the by-poll of Bijepur Assembly constituency is slowly picking up and was 11 per cent by 9am.

Polling at 285 booths started at 7 am and is going on smoothly amid tight security. Within two hours, percentage of poling was 11 per cent, informed district information and public relation officer Kalyani Dash.

She also informed that a mock polling was conducted in the booths at 5.30 am. All the arrangements are in place for a smooth conduct of polling.

Meanwhile, BJD candidate Rita Sahu, BJP candidate Sanat Kumar Gartia and Congress candidate Dillip Kumar Panda, who is contesting assembly elections for the first time, cast their votes at Barpali Samaleswari UGUP School, Bijepur Boys’ Primary School and Manpur Upper Primary School (Booth No-98) respectfully.

On his reaction after exercising his franchise, Panda said that he was hopeful that Bijepur people would exercise their franchise in favour of his party.

Meanwhile, Sahu added that people of Bijepur believed in her party and that there is no doubt that BJD would emerge victorious in the elections.

The counting of votes will commence October 24 and the election results will be declared on the same day.

PNN