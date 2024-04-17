Biju Patnaik, the legendary leader and one of the chief architects of modern Odisha, has proved his worth through his unique, brave and revolutionary strides. The maverick leader, who is fondly addressed to as Biju Babu, was a great visionary, ace aviator and the tallest figure in Odisha’s political landscape. The stalwart was born in a cultured, reputable freedom fighter family at Anand Bhawan in Tulsipur area of Cuttack March 5, 1916. His father Laxminarayan Patnaik and his mother Ashalata Devi instilled in him grit and encouraged him on his daredevil deeds from early childhood. On his 27th death anniversary, OrissaPOST pays rich tributes to the epitome of Odia pride and honour…

Biju Babu was not only an erudite scholar but also an adventure lover and travel freak with aeronautics as his favourite hobby. Biju had started his schooling at Mission Primary School (now Christ Collegiate School) at Cuttack and joined Ravenshaw Collegiate School in 1927. After completing matriculating with first division, he started his Intermediate in Science at the famous Ravenshaw College in 1932. Biju Babu was inspired by Gandhiji since his college career and became a fan of him during the latter’s Khadi Tour to Odisha. He dropped his BSc Degree to start training as a pilot at the Aeronautic Training Institute of India, Delhi Flying Club. He had made extensive tours to countries like UK, USA, the erstwhile USSR, Paris, Indonesia and several other countries. What made him more famous as an avid cyclist was his astounding 4,500-mile journey on cycle from Cuttack to Peshawar in 1932 which was aimed at spreading the message of humanity. He had played a crucial role in India’s freedom struggle. He air-dropped leaflets on ‘Quit India Movement’ for Indian soldiers, who were fighting against Myanmar as part of the British Indian armed forces. He also helped in ferrying freedom fighters from one place to another during the Independence struggle. Biju Babu founded Kalinga Airlines which operated the Dakota planes in the early years of Independence. These planes played a significant role in Indonesia.

In 1953, Kalinga Airlines merged with the Indian Airlines. In an extraordinary act of daredevilry and largeheartedness, he had risked his life to bring the then Indonesian Premier Sutan Sjahrir to New Delhi by plane at the time of the Indonesian freedom struggle in 1947. In 1950, the Indonesian government rewarded him with a piece of forest land and a palatial building which he did not accept. Biju Babu was given honorary citizenship of Indonesia and awarded the title of ‘Bhoomi Putra’ – a recognition rarely given to a foreigner. Biju Babu was married to Gyan Patnaik, who belonged to Punjab. Gyan too was a pilot. Biju and Gyan had named the Indonesian President Sukarna’s daughter ‘Megawati’, which means goddess of clouds.

She later became Indonesia’s first female president – Megawati Sukarnoputri. He was elected as a member of the Legislative Assembly in Odisha, representing the North Cuttack constituency. Biju Patnaik became the Chief Minister of Odisha at the age of 45 June 23, 1961. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kendrapara in 1977 and became Union Minister of Steel & Mines until 1979. He was also re-elected twice to the Lok Sabha in 1980 and 1984. He served as the Chief Minister of Odisha for two consecutive terms from 1990 till his death in 1997. He spent two years in jail after the Emergency was declared in 1975. He was one of the first among the opposition leaders to be arrested during the Emergency. Biju Babu’s contribution to industry and education was significant as he is known to have spearheaded several projects such as setting up Kalinga Airlines, Paradip Port, Regional Engineering College (now NITR), Kalinga tubes, Kalinga Refractories, Talcher Thermal Power Station, Balimela Hydel Project, HAL, Sunabeda, Bhubaneswar Airport, OUAT, Sainik School, Bhubaneswar, Kalinga newspaper and others. He supported and boosted the industrial and academic growth of the state of Odisha. Biju Babu breathed his last at the age of 81 years, April 17, 1997.