Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Monday, said that it will celebrate the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik across the state for a week starting from his birthday (March 5).

Senior leaders of the BJD including Minister Prafulla Mallik, general secretary (organisation) Pranab Prakash Das, general secretary (headquarters) Sanjay Das Burma, former MLA Maheswar Mohanty and AU Singhdeo have chalked out a detailed plan for the birth anniversary celebrations here at a meeting held at the party office.

“Today, we have decided to celebrate March 5, the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik, across the state for a period of one week in a massive way,” Das Burma told reporters.

The details of the programmes will be finalised and party will announce those very soon. All frontal wings of the party including Biju Mahila Janata Dal, Biju Chhatra Janata Dal and Biju Yuba Janata Dal will organise specific programmes during the week, he said, adding the birth anniversary will be celebrated in all the 33 organisational districts of the BJD.

Since the BJD has come to power in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the fifth term and state government will be completing 20 years this March 5, Biju babu’s Jayanti will be observed in a remarkable manner, Das Burma said.

As per preliminary discussion, the party will organise various programmes to enlighten the next generation on the sacrifice of Biju babu in the building of the state, his heroic deeds, his contribution in the freedom struggle of the country, etc.

BJD vice president Pramila Mallick said that Biju babu’s birth anniversary will be observed at his birthplace in Cuttack and at the same time completion of 20 years of the BJD government will be observed by the state government. She said that Biju babu’s anniversary will be extensively observed at all levels from the state to the block level.