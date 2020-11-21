Cuttack: In an untoward incident, two unidentified bike-borne miscreants robbed Rs 1.65 lakh cash from two staffers of a private finance company in Cuttack district Friday night.

According to police sources, the loot took place near railway over-bridge at Manguli under Tangi police limits when the employees were returning to their office after collecting money from customers.

The miscreants appeared before them on a bike and pulled a gun on them. By threatening of dire consequences at gunpoint, the looters snatched away a bag filled with money and fled from the spot.

On being informed about the incident, Tangi police at once reached the spot. Police have launched a probe in this connection.

Notably, some unidentified armed miscreants had allegedly looted cash worth Rs 12 crore at gunpoint from the office of India Infoline Finance Limited in Nayasarak area here Thursday.

PNN