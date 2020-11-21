Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: Odisha-born Girish Chandra Murmu, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, was elected as External Auditor of Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva Friday afternoon.

Murmu has been elected for a term of three years. He will take charge of the new position from Supreme Audit Institution of Switzerland. The election took place at a virtual meeting of 284th session of the IPU which is a body of parliamentarians from 179 member countries, including 13 associate members.

The IPU possesses status of a permanent observer at the United Nation (UN)’s General Assembly.

Notably, Murmu has previously worked as the External Auditor of various international organisations. He has also worked in the UN Board of Auditors from 1993 to 1999 and 2014 to 2020.

Presently, he is the External Auditor of the World Health Organisation, Geneva and Food & Agriculture Organization, Rome. In recent past, he was the External Auditor of World Food Programme, World Intellectual Property Organisation, International Atomic Energy Agency, UN World Tourism Organisation, International Organisation for Migration, International Maritime Organisation and Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons as well.

PNN