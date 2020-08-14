Kendarapara: This district police busted a gang of bike lifters who had wrecked havoc across Kendrapara town during the past two months.

The gang was being led by an engineering student.

Twenty-five stolen bikes were recovered from possession of the gang Friday. Police have arrested five members along with the gang leader and mastermind who is a B.Tech student, town police informed.

The miscreants were technically very sound and used to replace parts of the two-wheelers before selling those off in grey market. A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway. The accused have been forwarded to a local court, police sources said.

On the other hand, town police has organised a ‘Zimmanama Mela’ in the police station premises where 15 bike owners were reunited with their respective bikes.

In a press conference organised for the purpose at the police station, Kendrapara Superintendent of Police Niti Shekhar said, “The accused had changed number plates and other spare parts at a local garage and had hidden all the bikes there. Following CCTV footage in connection with a previous case, police reached out to the accused youths.”

Notably, a bike was stolen from Medical Chhak in the town a few weeks ago.

PNN