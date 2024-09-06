Kendrapara: A special squad of the Kendrapara district police in Odisha busted a gang of bike-lifters and arrested six members of the racket Friday, an officer said.

The racket was unearthed after a complaint of bike-lifting was lodged in Kendrapara town.

Nine motorbikes stolen by the gang were seized from a motor garage in seaside Talchua village, the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Kendrapara, Debashis Dhal, said.

“Search is on to catch the other members of the gang. We are hopeful that we will recover more stolen bikes,” he said.

A total of 50 complaints have been registered in different police stations of the district in the past six to eight months, the police officer said.

The gang is suspected to be involved in most of the cases, he said.

The police are also on the trail of another wing of the gang which specialises in preparing fake registration papers and disposing of the bikes to prospective buyers, the police officer said.

The gang members used to keep close watch on the movement of the motorcycle owners before breaking open the lock and fleeing with two wheelers.

PTI