Islamabad: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is rumoured to be appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs once the joint Opposition in Pakistan manages to oust embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, the media reported.

Bhutto-Zardari, Chairman of the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), said decisions regarding the ministership will be taken by his party, reports Geo News.

He believes the Supreme Court judgment is “first step” towards ridding institutions of controversies.

Amid the anticipation of the outcome of Saturday’s crucial National Assembly (NA) session, all eyes are on the prospective candidates for the main positions if a new government is formed.

Once again while criticising the government, the PPP Chair said that Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has made the Foreign Ministry and National Security Committee (NSC) controversial.

He said that democracy had been damaged during the four-year rule of the PTI; however, the Supreme Court’s judgement is the “first step” towards ridding institutions of controversies.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has adjourned the session till afternoon after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s response to PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif’s demand for the vote on the no-trust motion against Khan, The News reported.

The Supreme Court in a landmark judgement on Thursday declared the ruling of NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri unconstitutional and directed that the voting should be held on the motion according to the agenda issued April 3.

IANS