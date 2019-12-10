Islamabad: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chair Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that doctors have prepared a medical report of his father and former President Asif Ali Zardari, which will be submitted in court Wednesday to obtain his bail.

Zardari was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials in the fake bank accounts case in June 2019. He is currently at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, The Express Tribune reported.

Addressing the media here Monday, the PPP chairperson said: “We hope that the medical report would be submitted in court on 11, and Zardari and Faryal Talpur’s pending bail requests would be approved. We hope justice would be done by the courts.

“The medical report has not been furnished yet. The report would be submitted in court, which will decide about the bail on medical grounds. Then, we will shift Zardari to a hospital in Karachi.”

Bilawal termed the arrests of opposition leaders as pressure tactics used by the government to silence them. “We will not remain silent nor will we retreat,” he added.

