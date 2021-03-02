Mumbai: Actor Bipasha Basu is enjoying a holiday in Maldives with hubby Karan Singh Grover after taking a break from work. Since arriving in the Maldives, the couple has been sharing their photos and videos with fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

Bipasha recently has shared some hot bikini photos of hers on Instagram. Bipasha is looking very beautiful in the photos as she poses besides the swimming pool of their hotel. She is seen wearing a pink bikini accompanied by a black shrug.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

Before the recent photos, Bipasha also shared a video of Karan. In the video Karan is seen shirtless performing a funny act. Bipasha captioned the video, ‘Monkey on fire video’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

Both of them are seen having a lot of fun with each other in the Maldives in their various posts. The couple took off to Maldives recently to celebrate Karan’s birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

Both Bipasha and Karan have been keeping their fans updated with their whereabouts by posting pictures and videos from their trip. In another video, posted by the actress, Bipasha gave her fans a tour of the luxurious suite where the couple was staying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

Bipasha and Karan worked together in the film Alone in 2015 and tied the knot a year later in April 2016.

On the work front, the couple was last seen in the web series thriller Dangerous. The series also starred Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut and Nitin Arora.