Sundergarh: In a major development to Biramitrapur rape case the government doctor who carried out the abortion of the minor girl was arrested by Odisha Crime Branch, Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Debasish Ghosh. Ghosh, who was posted in Birmitrapur Community Health Centre, allegedly terminated the victim’s pregnancy at the CHC following the instruction of Biramitrapur police station IIC Anand Chandra Majhi, June 15.

Ghosh was questioned by the Crime Branch team at the Birmitrapur Police Station Tuesday morning, following which he was arrested.

Notably, the minor girl became pregnant after she was repeatedly raped for over four months by the now dismissed IIC of Biramitrapur police station Majhi and four others.

Majhi and four others are accused of raping the girl while the government doctor is accused of carrying out the abortion at the CHC illegally.

POCSO court had sent the IIC to judicial custody till July 18 and rejected his bail Monday.

It is worth mentioning here that the victim had come to witness a fair at Biramitrapur area March 25 but it was cancelled at the last moment due to the lockdown. The girl failed to return home and was wandering near the bus stand when a police patrolling team saw her and brought her to the police station.

Inspector Majhi allegedly raped her on the top floor of the police station. She was dropped at her home the next day. However, she was called to the police station regularly and raped by the inspector and other police officials for four months.

When the minor became pregnant, the cop illegally made her abort her pregnancy through the doctor.

