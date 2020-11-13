Sundargarh: After 20 years of imprisonment in a Pakistani jail, 50-year-old Birju Kulu finally reunited with his family members at Jangatoli village under Kutra block of Sundargarh district Friday.

The district administration accorded a warm welcome to Birju after he reached the district. Later, he was taken in a procession to his native village.

He was felicitated at Kutra block office and then the procession proceeded towards his native village where the villagers were waiting for his arrival. He was garlanded and taken into the village amidst beating of drums, gongs and blowing of conch shells, with boys and girls dancing all along the way. For the villagers, it was a moment of great joy and celebration. The entire village seemed to be filled up with a mood akin to a village festival.

Over 25 years ago when Birju was working in a hotel in Ranchi in Jharkhand he went missing under mysterious circumstances.

He somehow reached Amritsar and then landed in Pakistan, crossing the border. He was arrested there on charges of entering Pakistan without any documents and espionage. He was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment.

Last October, Birju completed his term at Lahore jail following which he was handed over to Indian authorities October 26.

PNN