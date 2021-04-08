Hyderabad: South actor Allu Arjun turns a year older today.

Born 8 April 1982, this actor primarily works in Telugu cinema. He is the second of three children. His elder brother Venkatesh is a businessman while his younger brother Sirish is an actor. His paternal aunt is married to Chiranjeevi. He is the cousin of Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, and Niharika Konidela.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

After playing as a child artist in Vijetha and as a dancer in Daddy, Arjun made his adult debut in Gangotri.

The actor has an estimated net worth of USD 10 million as of 2019. He charges somewhere between Rs 13-15 crore per film. He owns a BMW X6 that goes by the registration number 666. He also owns a Jaguar, a Porche and a Range Rover. The actor, who was recently seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, also has a vanity van worth a whopping Rs 7 crore.

It was reported that Allu Arjun has purchased a lavish caravan for himself and turned it into a paradise worth Rs 7 crore. At first, the 36-year-old actor bought a luxurious bus worth Rs 3.5 crore and made it undergo a swanky & customised renovation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Reports stated that this van has been designed and customized by Reddy Customs and sports his initials ‘AA’ and bespoke wheels as well. The black vanity van is made on Bharat Benz chassis.

With glittering leather seats, giant mirror, sophisticated lighting and entertainment options, the vanity van looks like a shining pearl named Falcon.

Allu Arjun’s multi-crore vanity van is like a world-class hotel.