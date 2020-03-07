Mumbai: In Hindi film industry preference is given to the main characters. But it rarely happens that some supporting actors dominate the role of hero in the films. It may be the role of a father or brother or a policeman and even a villain.

One such artist is veteran actor Anupam Kher. Born 7 March 1955, Anupam has worked in more than 500 films in his career. Most people know about his professional life, but today we are going to tell you about his personal life.

Few people know that Anupam had two weddings. His first wife was the actress Madhumalti Kapoor. Later, the couple’s relationship fell apart and they got divorced. In 1985, Anupam married actress Kirron Singh.

Kirron and Anupam first met in Chandigarh. Both of them used to work in the same theatre and while working, the duo developed a good friendship. Kirron reached Mumbai in the year 1980 in search of work. During that time Kirron fell in love with businessman Gautam Berry and the two got married. Shortly after, Kirron gave birth to son Sikandar.

Even after getting married, Kirron and Anupam did not stop being theatre artists. Anupam and Kirron met again in Calcutta for Nadira Babbar’s play. Both were still married at that time. After the play was over, Anupam went to Kirron’s room to say goodbye but while returning, when Anupam turned and looked at Kirron, at that moment they realized that there is something more than friendship between them.

The meeting made an impact on both of them and they realized that they had fallen in love with each other. One day Anupam went to Kirron’s house and said, “I want to talk to you. I feel like I have fallen in love with you.”

Kiran had said in an interview that at first she thought it was a joke but gradually she realized that Anupam was a serious for her.

Then they started meeting often and used to share about their personal problems. Shortly afterwards, the two divorced from their partners and got married in 1985. Anupam adopted Kirron Kher’s son Sikandar and gave him his surname.