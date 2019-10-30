Mumbai: Actor Dalip Tahil, who plays villain in Hindi films celebrates his birthday October 30.

Last year, he was very much in the news for a very controversial interview. This is because the statement he made during the interview had a direct connection with the #MeToo campaign.

Due to this campaign, many stars witnessed a cloud of distress starting from Nana Patekar to the film industry’s Sanskari Babu.

Meanwhile, Dalip Tahil opened up a 25-year-old secret.

During the interview with a renowned newspaper, Dalip revealed the full story of a shooting of a rape scene. Dalip said: “This incident is 25 years old. I had to shoot a rape scene for a film. I can’t tell you the director’s name. But he asked me to tear off the actress’s clothes and do things for a rape scene but to not tell her about it in advance.”

Dilip flatly refused the directors requests.

Later, the actor told the actress about the scene and asked her if she was aware of it. She burst into tears and ran into her room, he said. The director reprimanded Dilip for doing so but he was firm about his belief that it was an immoral thing to do.

Later, the Ra. One actor did convince the actress to do the scene; however, it could not be filmed. For a long time after this incident, Dilip avoided doing such scenes.

It is worth mentioning that that the #MeToo movement in India was started by actress Tanushree Dutta when she accused co-actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of the movie ‘Horn Ok Pleassss’ 10 years ago. Other people who were accused of harassment include Alok Nath and directors like Sajid Khan, Luv Ranjan and Vikas Bahl.