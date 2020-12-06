Mumbai: Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah turns a year older today.

Bumrah shares his birthday with other players like Ravinder Jadega, Shreyas Iyer and Karun Nair. While Bumrah is a shy person and often keeps himself away from media, on his birthday, let’s take a look into his personal life.

Apart from his on-field skills, Bumrah has been in the news for his alleged off-field affair with a top South actress.

Falling for an actress isn’t something new for star cricketers. From Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, Zaheer Khan to Harbhanjan Singh, all stars cricketers have found love in actresses and are now in a happy space after their marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

Bumrah was in the news for his alleged link with the Telugu and Malayalam actress Anupama Parameswaran.

After the news hit film corridors, the actress denied reports of the relationship saying that the two are only good friends and are not dating each other.

Bumrah and Anupama’s affair caught fans’ eyes when Anupama followed Bumrah on Twitter and the two started posting adorable comments on each other’s posts.

Bumrah’s name was also associated with another actress earlier. There were reports of Bumrah’s dating South actress Raashi Khanna, but Raashi described it as mere rumor. Raashi said “I know that Bumrah is an Indian cricketer and that’s all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashi (@raashikhannaoffl)

On professional front, Anupama made her debut with Malayalam hit Premam alongside Nivin Pauly, which was a commercial success. She then had a cameo in James & Alice, a Malayalam movie. Later she forayed into Telugu films with a handful of projects including A Aa, where she played a lead role along with Nithiin and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She has worked in many top movies.