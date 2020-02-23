Mumbai: Actor Karan Singh Grover, who turned a year older Sunday, launched his art website and YouTube channel.

For the uninitiated, Karan is an artist too. So, on his birthday, the ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ fame actor has come up with the art website starinfinityart.com and his YouTube channel ‘Starinfinityart’ to share his artwork among his fans.

“I often get told that I seem to age regularly while doing shows or films and I get asked why there are times that I’m missing. The reason is that I paint. There are many worlds inside my head that sometimes restrict me from doing other things because I need to put them out on the canvas.

“As long as the expression is not complete, I can’t focus on anything else. And now, I’m ready to showcase my work. The website and the channel are getting launched on my birthday. Why you ask – It’s just the birth of me as an artist. I have lots of pieces that are complete. The exhibition is going to happen soon,” Karan said.

Karan is currently celebrating his 38th birthday along with his wife Bipasha Basu in Maldives.

IANS