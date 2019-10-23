Hyderabad: After the huge success of the Baahubali series, Prabhas has become one of the most wanted stars in the South film industry.

Baahubali:The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion took the star to a whole different level as the films were not only globally acclaimed and popular but also among the highest grossers in the country. Such response has led the star to experience the bliss of stardom.

The 39-year-old superstar celebrates his birthday 23 October. He has a net worth of Rs 196.35 crore and an annual income of Rs 45 crores which has led him to have a lifestyle no less than a prince.

The most expensive things owned by Prabhas include BMW X3 worth Rs 68 lakhs.

Gym equipments worth of Rs 1.5 cr, this was a gift from the makers of Baahubali to lighten up his body.

He also owns a Jaguar XJR car worth Rs 2.08 cr.

He also bought a Rolls Royce Car worth Rs 8 cr.

Prabhas also owns a farm house in Hyderabad worth Rs 60 cr equipped with gym, swimming pool and other luxuries.

On the professional front, Prabhas was last seen in Saaho. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma, Supreeth, Lal, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Tinu Anand among others.