Hindi film superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 54th birthday Friday with a small gathering of his family, closest friends and former co-stars.

Photos and videos from the party have spread like wildfire on social media. Salman can be seen having a wonderful time with all his close ones gathered around him as he cut his birthday cake. But the thing that has caught the attention of fans is the sweet birthday kiss that the ‘Dabangg’ star received from his rumoured lady love Iulia Vantur.

A video shared on social media platform Instagram features Iulia walking up to Salman to wish him as he cut the cake. The Romanian beauty stood behind Salman and was clicked alongside Salman’s parents Salim and Salma.

Iulia then proceeds with her hands stretched to kiss Salman but the clip is cut short before we could see their private moment.

Salman’s fans meanwhile have flooded all social media platforms with tributes and birthday wishes.

IANS