Mumbai: Sanjay Dutt was born July 29, 1959.

Sanjay’s mother Nargis would have never imagined that his son will pass through so many difficult phases in life.

In 1977, Sanjay returned home from Lawrence School at the age of 18. Sanju took admission in a college in Mumbai. During this time he was addicted to drugs. In an interview he said that he used to lock himself in his room.

Mahesh Bhatt who has done many films with the birthday boy during a radio show, said that once there was a time when all Sanjay used to think about was heroin.

The ‘Vaastav’ actor also used alcohol as mouthwash.

Sanjay Dutt once said that when he first smoked cigarettes hiding in the bathroom he was caught by father Sunil Dutt and was thrashed. Sanjay was so addicted to intoxication that once he took drugs and slept for two days straight.

Mahesh Bhatt also said that it was very difficult for Sanjay to recover from drugs

Sanjay Dutt in many interviews said that he has taken all types of drugs.

“It is said that one in 10 people is addicted to something. This addiction may be to eating, gambling, drinking, or taking drugs. I was one of them. Taking drugs is a kind of a disease,” he said.

PNN/Agencies