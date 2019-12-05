Mumbai: Shikhar Dhawan, popularly known as Gabbar among cricket fans, celebrates his birthday 5 December.

The left-handed opening batsman and occasional right-arm off-break bowler turned 34 today.

Most sports stars love tattoos and so does birthday boy Dhawan. He is never too shy to show his ink off that dominates most of his body. And if you are his fan then you must have noticed them too. Every tattoo inked on his skin has deep meaning and in this article we will tell you what they signify.

At the age of 15, he got his body inked without informing his parents. We can say that this maverick batsman is simply a tattoo freak.

Right arm

Indian mythological figures such as Arjuna, the character from Mahabharat, Lord Shiva and Baba Deep Singh share an elbow room on his right arm.

Left biceps

The phrase ‘Carpe Diem’ which when roughly translated means something along the lines of ‘sieze the moment’ is inked on the back of his left biceps.

Right shoulder

Shikhar has a tribal design tattooed on his right shoulder, and another one is on his back.

Left calf

A tattoo of a bird on a leafless tree covers his left calf.

Left wrist

To show his love towards his wife, he has his wife’s name ‘Ayesha’ inked on his left wrist.