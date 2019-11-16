Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan turns 8 today.

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in 2007 and welcomed Aaradhya into their lives four years later in 2011. On her birthday some of Aaradhya’s pictures are going viral on social media, in which she looks exactly like her mother Aishwarya.

In one picture, Aaradhya’s hairstyle is similar to her mother, paired with a hair band wearing a pink dress.

Due to being connected with the Bachchan family, the question often comes to the minds of fans whether Aaradhya would become an actress one day.

Recently, Aish was questioned about working with her daughter, to which the actress replied, “I do not know what life has in store for me and my daughter. So right now we try to live every moment.”

Aishwarya is always seen holding Aaradhya’s hand. Because of this they also have to face trolling.

However Aishwarya says, “I spend my whole day with Aaradhya and I only have one nanny.”

The star kid has been accompanying Aishwarya to the prestigious Cannes Films Festival since she was a baby and they often wear matching outfits there. Not just from her parents, Aaradhya gets a ton of love from her grandpa, actor Amitabh Bachchan too.