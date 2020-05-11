Mumbai: Actress Pooja Bedi, who was seen in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander with Aamir Khan, celebrates her birthday May 11.

Born in 1970, she is the daughter of famous actor Kabir Bedi and her debut film was Vishkanya (1991). She earned a nomination for a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1993 for Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. Her other films include Lootere (1993) and Aatank Hi Aatank (1995).

Let’s know some interesting things about her on her birthday.

In 1991, Pooja appeared in an adult advertisement which was banned on Doordarshan and the rest of the channels refused to run it. Pooja had come into the discussion and also faced criticism. She is remembered for the Kama Sutra condom campaign which she endorsed and used as a vehicle to raise awareness for AIDS.

Pooja was also seen in Bigg Boss Season 5. When Pooja was out of the show, she got evicted after surviving for eight weeks in the house. In 2006, Bedi participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in its first season followed by Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

On personal front, Pooja had married Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala in 1994 after dating for almost three and a half years. According to reports, Pooja had also accepted Islam for Farhan so that her children would not have any problem. The relationship did not last long and the couple divorced in 2003.

In February 2019, Bedi got engaged to Maneck Contractor. Her daughter, Alaya made her Hindi film debut in January 2020 with comedy drama film Jawaani Jaaneman which also stars Saif Ali Khan & Tabu.