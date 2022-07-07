New Delhi: Virat Kohli described him as an ‘elder brother’, so did his once upon a time shadow Suresh Raina. Virender Sehwag on the other hand, in his inimitable style gave a grand salutation ‘Om Helicopteraya Namaha’ as legendary former India skipper MS Dhoni turned 41 Thursday. Incidentally another former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly also celebrated his 50th birthday, Thursday.

Star Indian batter Virat Kohliled the tributes on Twitter for MS Dhoni, and on a tad emotional note. “A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always. Happy birthday skip,” Kohli wrote on Twitter.

A masterclass captain and the only one to win all three ICC trophies – 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2103 Champions Trophy – is currently holidaying in England. So are also Sourav Ganguly and another former India skipper and highest run-getter in international cricket, Sachin Tendulkar.

Dhoni spent his birthday eve watching Rafael Nadal’s win over Taylor Fritz in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Then he celebrated his birthday with his family and friends with India’s current wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also in attendance.

Indian maestro Sachin Tendulkar also wished on Dhoni’s birthday. “Wishing a fine leader, teammate and friend a very happy birthday! Have a great one.”

Dhoni’s wife Sakshi shared a short video in which Dhoni was seen blowing candles. She also posted an Instagram story where Pant was seen in a group photograph.

In his typical witty way, Sehwag said no match is over till Dhoni is at the crease. “Till the time full stop doesn’t come, a sentence isn’t completed. Till the time Dhoni is at the crease, match isn’t completed. Not all teams have the fortune to have a person like Dhoni, Happy B’day to a gem of a person and player, MS Dhoni. Om Helicopteraya Namaha,” Sehwag tweeted.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a picture with Dhoni from the IPL 2022 where he’s hugging him. Describing Dhoni as his ‘darling’, he wrote: “Wishing you the best birthday Mahi bhai.”

Dhoni’s former Chennai Super Kings teammate Raina, who shares a special bonding with Dhoni, posted: “Happy Birthday to my big brother.”