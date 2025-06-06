Sambalpur: The population of Indian Bisons (Gaur) in Odisha’s Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary has increased to 788 from 659 in six months, a forest officer said.

The authorities of the Hirakud wildlife division conducted the census from May 11 to May 13, this year and published the report Friday.

As per the report, the total number of Indian Bison in the wildlife sanctuary was 788, which includes 315 juveniles (less than 2 year old) and 128 newborns (less than 3 months). Of the total bison population, 315 (40 per cent) are juvenile.

For the first time, the census of Indian Bisons was conducted at Debrigarh during winter 2024 November 12 and 13. At that time, the total number of bison was found to be 659, said DFO of Hirakud wildlife division, Pragyan Das.

Within a gap of six months, the number of bison has increased by 129.

Last time 52 herds were recorded, this census reported 60 herds – due to increase in population, herds keep dividing with female adults leading the herd and guiding other sub-adults and juveniles, Das said.

Indian Bison comes under “vulnerable” (high risk of extinction) category. It is a Schedule-1 species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, she said.

The DFO said that in the central Indian landscape and a few other parts of India, summer marks the breeding season for Indian Bisons.

To determine the peak breeding season, peak calving season and further understanding of population dynamics of Indian Bisons, during monsoon and winter this year, there will be a monthly survey count of the number of new-born in population, she said.

“This will strengthen the conservation of this Schedule-1 species in this landscape as Debrigarh displays a healthy density of Indian Bisons in comparison to other habitats in India,” Das said.

She further said that Debrigarh is termed as “the land of Indian Bisons” due to good sightings of big herds in the tourism zone as well as in the eco-sensitive zone on the edges of the Hirakud wetland.

In the safari zone, a total of 145 Indian Bison are residing in 6 herds. Last year, 118 numbers in 5 herds used to move in this belt.

Bison can migrate long distances too, but in Debrigarh they are seen to display seasonal movement of 5 to 15 km per day, keeping their territory mostly constant, the forest officer said.

PTI