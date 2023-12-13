New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered transfer of several FIRs related to the Bitcoin cryptocurrency scam to the CBI for further investigation and filing of chargesheets.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also directed that the trial in these cases will be conducted at special CBI court at Rouse Avenue in New Delhi.

The bench modified its earlier order of August 30, 2019 granting anticipatory bail to the accused in over 45 FIRs and said it was no longer in force.

The accused, if not granted regular bail by another court, will have to seek it from the Delhi High Court, it said.

The court said the amount of Rs 1 crore deposited with the apex court registry by the accused as a precondition for grant of anticipatory bail will have to be transferred to the trial court in Delhi.

The top court was dealing with cases related to the quashing of multiple FIRs registered against Amit Bhardwaj and others for allegedly cheating investors across India by inducing them to trade in Bitcoin after promising them high returns.

The Enforcement Directorate had said around 47 FIRs were registered against the accused for allegedly duping people across the country. The cases involved trading of 87,000 Bitcoins worth Rs 20,000 crore.

Amit Bhardwaj, his two brothers, and their father are accused in the case. Amit has, however, died.

PTI