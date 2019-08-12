Nimapara: Exposing security loopholes, unidentified miscreants made away with Rs 2 lakh and a gold chain from a grocer after attacking him near the Taxi stand here Monday.

According to police sources, the incident occurred in the afternoon when victim Narendra Sahu was on his way home at Dolamandap Sahi on a scooter.

“Three bike-borne miscreants waylaid Sahu and asked him for money at gunpoint. Upon denial, they (desperadoes) attacked the grocer with sharp weapons before decamping with Rs 2 lakh, a gold chain worth 25 gram and a cell phone from him,” a Nimapara police official said quoting Sahu’s police compliant which was later upgraded to a case (203/19).

The official added that the culprits will soon be behind the bars.

Locals rushed a profusely bleeding Sahu to a nearby healthcare facility here.