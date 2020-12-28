Bhubaneswar: With the BJD president Naveen Patnaik pitching for reservation of 33 per cent seats for women in Parliament and Assembly, a war of words has erupted between the ruling party in the state and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The tussle emanated from a tweet by BJD general secretary (Organisation) Pranab Prakash Das. Tagging Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Das said, the Chief Minister wants women to build the future of the country sitting in Parliament and the Assembly. “Do you want them to remain confined to the four walls of the house and just cook?” he asked the Union Minister.

Stating the mother and sisters cook amazingly, the BJD leader said, “They can run the country if given a chance.”

While Pradhan remained silent to the tweet, many BJP leaders reacted strongly to this. Even Leader of Opposition PK Naik targeted the BJD government over the women related issues. “Due to Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister is unable to come out of his home. As he holds the Home department, law and order situation was created across the state,” Naik said.

He suggested to handover the Home and Finance departments to a woman legislator of BJD to empower women practically, not symbolically.

Notably, the BJD has decided to intensify its fight for 33 per cent reservation of seats for women in Parliament and Assembly.