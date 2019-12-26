Bhubaneswar: As part of the Biju Janata Dal’s 23rd Foundation Day, party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday announced that the ruling party will survive him and grow without him.

Patnaik made the statement amid speculations about his successor in the party. “Biju Janata Dal is not a political party and it isn’t dependent on anyone including me for its survival and growth,” Naveen asserted addressing party leaders and workers here.

In his address, the BJD supremo tried to encourage the efforts of his party leaders and remove their dilemma about the future of the party. Earlier, he had stated that people of Odisha will decide his successor.

Naveen’s statement at this juncture is considered politically significant to silence the critics who have considered the BJD as a personality-centric party and its fate was linked to Patnaik alone.

BJD was set up December 26, 1997 and the party has been winning poll after poll in the state with Naveen Patnaik at the helm for five consecutive terms since 2000. He has never created scope for a second power centre in his party and government.

Quoting his father Biju Patnaik, the chief minister said, “Do not be loyal to me but be loyal to the cause of Odisha’s destiny. These words from him (Biju Babu) has enthused the party to become a people’s movement.” BJD has become a movement of four and half crore people of Odisha for empowerment and development, Patnaik claimed. Stating that Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals are an inspiration for all, the BJD chief suggested another hymn before his party workers.

“Four and half crore people of Odisha are our family. Through votes, they have given us responsibility, not power. This is an important opportunity to serve our family. We all are working with this inspiration,” he said.

The BJD president further said his party is not working to win elections. It is working to win the hearts of people, for whom they are working 365 days. Adopting this policy, the BJD has become an identity of Odisha’s development, he pointed out.

Patnaik also congratulated BJD activists and leaders for their dedication and sacrifice which act as ‘oxygen’ to provide energy to the party.

However, the BJD chief did not utter a single word against the BJP or Central government even though his party leader Ashok Panda has raised issues like non-revision of coal royalty and low funding in railways sector to Odisha.