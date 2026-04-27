Bhubaneswa: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is likely to approach the Speaker seeking disqualification of six MLAs suspended for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha election, following a legislators’ meeting at Sankha bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

The party had suspended six legislators — Devi Ranjan Tripathy, Souvic Biswal, Ramakanta Bhoi, Naba Mallick, Subasini Jena and Chakramani Kanhar — for voting against the party line during the polls.

Sources said the decision to move the Speaker may be finalised after the legislators’ meeting, where the party is expected to take a call on further action against the suspended members.

Earlier, the BJD had also suspended two MLAs, Arvind Mohapatra and Sanatan Mahakud, for alleged anti-party activities.

PNN