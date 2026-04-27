Bhubaneswa: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is likely to approach the Speaker seeking disqualification of six MLAs suspended for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha election, following a legislators’ meeting at Sankha bhawan in Bhubaneswar.
The party had suspended six legislators — Devi Ranjan Tripathy, Souvic Biswal, Ramakanta Bhoi, Naba Mallick, Subasini Jena and Chakramani Kanhar — for voting against the party line during the polls.
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Sources said the decision to move the Speaker may be finalised after the legislators’ meeting, where the party is expected to take a call on further action against the suspended members.
Earlier, the BJD had also suspended two MLAs, Arvind Mohapatra and Sanatan Mahakud, for alleged anti-party activities.
PNN