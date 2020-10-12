Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) announced Monday the names of the candidates for the upcoming bypolls in the Tirtol and Balasore Sadar Assembly constituencies. Bijaya Shankar Das will be contesting from the Tirtol Assembly constituency while Swarup Kumar Das is the party’s candidate for the Balasore Sadar constituency. Bijaya is the son of late Bishnu Das who was earlier elected from Tirtol. The bypolls to these two constituencies will be conducted November 3.

Also read: Police high-handedness against woman alleged during face mask checking in Cuttack

The BJP had earlier announced the names of its candidates for the two constituencies. They are Manas Kumar Dutta and Raj Kishore Behera for the Balasore and Tirtol constituencies respectively.

The bypolls to both the seats are being conducted following the demise of sitting BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta (Balasore) and BJD legislator Bishnu Das (Tritol).

The BJP named Ragunath Mohanty as chairman of a 13-member election committee Monday to supervise the election proceedings for the Balasore Sadar constituency.

PNN