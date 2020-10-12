Cuttack: A woman got injured after allegedly being beaten up by local police at Adashpur Bazaar in Cuttack district Sunday evening, for not wearing a face mask. Tension mounted in the area, as locals protested by blocking the main road here by burning tyres, following the incident.

The incident took place under Olatpur police limits, during a routine face mask checking. Manas Sethi of Tandikana Kalia village along with his wife and six-year-old son were on their way to Adashpur hospital for consultation on a bike as the young boy was severely ill.

The couple was detained because the woman had covered her face with a cloth instead of a face mask. Heated altercations ensued as the cops on duty slapped a fine on them. The police personnel allegedly thrashed the couple and dragged them up to the PCR van.

Local residents decried the police gesture and gheraoed the PCR van. Later, they blocked Phulnakhara-Niali state highway in protest. The woman has sustained injuries on her head, local residents said.

After senior police officials reached the spot and assured the agitators to take action against the police personnel who attacked the woman, locals withdrew the road blockade that continued for over three hours.

PNN