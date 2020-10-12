Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough in the sweet stall owner murder case in the state capital, the Commissionerate Police arrested two more youths accused in the case Monday. The two are reportedly contract killers.

According to police sources, the two supari killers are Sritik Biswal and Asutosh Mohanty. The accused hail from Nuagaon and Unit-3 area, respectively. They were arrested from Tumudibandha area of Phulbani in Kandhamal district. The cops also seized a blood stained sword and two motorcycles from their possession.

Worthy to note, the Commissionerate Police had arrested five persons a day after the prime accused Raj Kumar Behera surrendered October 9 before Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Court Bhubaneswar, fearing any probable police encounter. The five accused included parents and grandfather of the prime accused.

The two arrested had earlier received supari to kill the sweet stall owner Prabhakar Sahu alias Jambu and the deal was settled for Rs 40,000 (Rs 10,000 in advance and Rs 30,000 after the murder). Eight persons have been arrested in connection with the murder, so far.

PNN