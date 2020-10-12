Bhubaneswar: Bringing cheers to the people of the state, budding young woman cricketer, Sushree Dibyadarshini, got picked by team ‘Velocity’ for the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge. The cricket tournament will be held in UAE from November 4 to November 9.

Also read: Odisha Govt launches ‘ADVIKA’ programme for empowerment of adolescent girls

Sushree hails from Dhenkanal district and has played important matches in Under-19 and Under-23 category tournaments. She had earlier represented East Zone, India-A, India Blue in the Challenger Trophy and Emerging India Team, for a quadrangular series.

Notably, Sushree presently works with Odisha Police. The All-India Women’s Selection Committee selected Sushree to the team.

Earlier in the day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj as captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity, respectively.

The three teams are to compete in the Women’s T20 Challenge. The best of Indian women’s cricket will combine with some of the leading stars from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and New Zealand as well, in a four-match tournament series.

Members of the team Velocity including Sushree Dibyadarshini are Mithali Raj (captain), Veda Krishnamurthy (vice-captain), Shefali Verma, Sushma Verma (wicket keepers), Ekta Bisht, Manasi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Suné Luus, Jahanara Alam and M. Anagha.

PNN