Bolangir: The district unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by district president and National Council member Ashish Pandey, staged a protest Thursday, demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET paper leak controversy.

AAP workers held a demonstration in front of the Bolangir Collector’s office and submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India through district administration. The party alleged the government’s failure to prevent the paper leak and sought the minister’s resignation. A rally was taken out from Yadav Bhawan in Bolangir before the protesters gathered outside Collector’s office.

Addressing the gathering, party leaders claimed that the alleged paper leak in the NEET examination had put the future of nearly 2.2 million students at risk and raised serious questions about the credibility and fairness of the country’s education system. They alleged that several examination paper leaks had occurred during the present government’s tenure and accused the Centre of failing to take adequate action.

AAP leaders demanded formation of a special investigation team to probe the matter and called for the removal of the Union Education Minister. They warned of intensified protests in the coming days if their demands were not met.