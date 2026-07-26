Thuamul Rampur(Kalahandi): A 7-year-old tribal boy with 80% permanent disability has allegedly been deprived of government welfare benefits for years in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, raising serious questions over the implementation of social security schemes in remote areas and the accountability of local authorities.

The child, Sunil Majhi, a resident of Tangari village under Adri gram panchayat in Thuamul Rampur block, has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy and certified as having 80% permanent disability by the district’s Chief Medical Officer. Despite being eligible for assistance under various welfare schemes, he has reportedly not received a monthly disability pension or government housing.

Sunil is the son of Uday Majhi, a poor tribal resident of the village. While the administration has provided him with a wheelchair, his family alleges that repeated appeals for financial assistance and housing have gone unanswered.

The case came under scrutiny after Orissa Post journalists questioned Adri Sarpanch Nandei Majhi about the delay in extending benefits to the child. Responding to the queries, the sarpanch reportedly claimed that beneficiaries were required to submit online applications and said elected representatives were unable to process such applications themselves.

“We don’t know how to operate computers. Everything is online now. Even if we approach the BSSO or the BDO, they don’t listen to us,” the sarpanch reportedly said. The sarpanch also claimed that Sunil’s father had already submitted an online application for the disability pension.

However, a verification conducted through the official SSEPD (Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities) portal reportedly found no record of any pension application linked to the child’s Aadhaar details. According to the portal, the search returned a message stating, “No Application Found,” indicating that no application had been registered in the system.

The findings have raised questions about the accuracy of the sarpanch’s claims and whether the family was misled regarding the status of the application.

According to the family, they have repeatedly approached the sarpanch, Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO), Block Social Security Officer (BSSO) and Block Development Officer (BDO), seeking assistance for the child’s pension and housing benefits. They allege that despite multiple representations, no effective action has been taken.

Residents of the area claim that Sunil’s case is not an isolated one and allege that several villages under the Adri gram panchayat continue to face serious deficiencies in the implementation of welfare schemes. They also expressed concern over alleged irregularities in works executed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds, while basic social security benefits remain inaccessible to vulnerable families.

Reacting to the matter, Block Social Security Officer Sunaram Soren said the issue had not previously come to his notice.

“This complaint had never reached our office earlier. I am personally looking into the matter. After verification, all benefits admissible under government rules will be extended to the child without delay,” Soren said.

Following the revelations from the official online portal, local residents have urged the district administration, including the District Welfare Officer and the Kalahandi Collector, to intervene immediately. They have demanded that the child’s disability pension application be processed on priority and that he be provided with a government house in accordance with existing welfare schemes.