New Delhi: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Monday opposed the introduction of Dam Safety Bill in the Lok Sabha citing the Union government is appropriating the powers of the states.

BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab said that this bill deletes a number of suggestions that were there in 2010 when it was introduced during the UPA regime. He said that the dam safety regulation is necessary but the Union government is appropriating the powers of the states through this bill.

“The Union government is appropriating the powers of the states. That should not happen. It is through a resolution of this House that it can empower itself to make a law. That resolution has not come yet. Therefore, I insist that the minister reconsider the bill, talk to respective governments and come back to us,” Mahtab said.

The BJD legislature further said that the all the consultations that had taken place for the bill were done in 2010 and this bill is very different from the previous one.

“We are told that Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal had supported the bill but they lent their support to the bill of 2010. This bill is very different from that. The primary line of the bill has been deleted. Therefore, I would say that you reconsider this bill. We are all concerned for the safety of the dams but you should not appropriate the powers of the respective states,” Mahtab said.

It is to be mentioned here that Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Monday introduced the Dam Safety Bill 2019 in Lok Sabha to provide for safe functioning and maintenance of the specified dams for prevention of dam failure related disasters.