Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal legislator and former state cabinet minister Pradeep Maharathy, who was tested COVID-19 positive recently, passed away Sunday. He was 65.

Maharathy was under treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after his health condition deteriorated and was put under ventilator support.

Maharathy was elected to state Assembly from Pipili segment seven times– two times from Janata Dal ticket and five times from BJD. He also served as minister of Agriculture, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development and Panchayati Raj departments.