Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Friday warned that it would take to the streets if the BJP-led “double engine” government fails to resolve issues arising from the Polavaram Project, which is likely to submerge large parts of Malkangiri district and render hundreds of tribal families homeless.

Senior BJD leaders said the party would be compelled to launch street protests if the concerns of the tribal population and residents of Malkangiri are not addressed and justice is denied to the affected people.

Addressing the media, senior BJD leader and party Vice President Debi Prasad Mishra said the party has been consistently demanding a fresh backwater study by an independent and technically competent organisation, especially since the project’s parameters were revised.

He alleged that the revised Polavaram Project lacks valid environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Mishra further stated that the BJD has repeatedly raised objections to the inadequacy of the proposed Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) plans for the affected tribal communities.

Coming down heavily on the state government, he accused it of being insensitive to the plight of the people of Malkangiri despite claiming to be a people-centric administration.

On the directions of BJD president Naveen Patnaik, Mishra said a party delegation visited the affected Motu area in Malkangiri district in August 2024 and the Polavaram Dam project site in September 2024.