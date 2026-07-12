Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Sunday said it would continue to fight for the protection of Odisha’s political rights if the Delimitation Bill is re-introduced in the Monsoon Session of Parliament commencing from July 20.

This was stated by BJD MP Santrupt Misra, who is also the political secretary to party president Naveen Patnaik.

Our stand on the delimitation issue is very clear. At no cost, the BJD will support the Bill if the state’s political right is not protected in the Parliament even though the number of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats are raised, Misra told reporters during an interactive programme.

He said that the regional party was committed to protect the political rights of Odisha, which is 3.9 per cent in Parliament. The party had previously opposed the Delimitation Bill, which was defeated in Parliament. The party had strongly opposed the Delimitation Bill and its linkage to the Women’s Reservation Bill.

The BJD maintained that provisions of the Delimitation Bill intended to penalise southern and eastern states like Odisha that have successfully controlled population growth.

According to the previous provisions, the Delimitation Bill, if passed, would reduce Odisha’s overall share of national representation from roughly 3.9 per cent to 3.4 per cent.

Asked if the provision is amended and Odisha’s national representation remains static at 3.9 per cent, Misra said, We have no objection to the Bill if Odisha’s political rights are protected.

Replying to a question on three BJD MPs resigning from the party and membership of Parliament and immediately getting re-elected to the Rajya Sabha on the ticket of another party, Misra also said that there should be reforms in the Anti-Defection Law for changing party affiliations by members after elections.

The aim of the legislation was to maintain political sanctity and ensure stable governance. But, ways are being found to ensure that the members change the party after getting elected, he said, adding that something needs to be done to stop this practice.

Misra, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha for the first time and is set to attend the proceedings from July 20, invited suggestions from journalists on the issues that need to be raised in the Upper House of the Parliament.

I had detailed discussions with media representatives. With the forthcoming session of Parliament approaching, we will raise questions in Parliament on various issues concerning the interests of Odisha, he said.

He alleged that the BJP government in the state continues to make false claims of development. People from every section of society in the state are feeling neglected, Mishra claimed.